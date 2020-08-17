Intevac (NASDAQ:IVAC) Raised to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Intevac (NASDAQ:IVAC) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $6.50 price objective on the electronics maker’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Intevac, Inc. is a leading supplier of static sputtering systems and related manufacturing equipment used to manufacture thin-film disks for computer hard disk drives. Sputtering is a complex vacuum deposition process used to deposit multiple thin-film layers on a disk. The company’s primary objective is to be the industry leader in supplying disk sputtering equipment by providing disk sputtering systems which have both the highest overall performance and the lowest cost of ownership in the industry. “

Separately, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Intevac from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th.

Shares of NASDAQ:IVAC opened at $5.98 on Friday. Intevac has a 52-week low of $3.17 and a 52-week high of $7.68. The company has a quick ratio of 3.74, a current ratio of 4.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The business’s 50 day moving average is $5.50 and its 200 day moving average is $5.40. The stock has a market cap of $139.95 million, a P/E ratio of 28.48 and a beta of 0.88.

Intevac (NASDAQ:IVAC) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 27th. The electronics maker reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by $0.23. The company had revenue of $28.84 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.60 million. Intevac had a return on equity of 5.31% and a net margin of 4.59%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Intevac will post 0.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Timothy Justyn sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.85, for a total value of $58,500.00. Insiders own 7.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Needham Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Intevac by 36.0% in the first quarter. Needham Investment Management LLC now owns 680,000 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $2,781,000 after buying an additional 180,000 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Intevac by 375.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 73,490 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $401,000 after acquiring an additional 58,038 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Intevac by 86.5% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 107,987 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $442,000 after purchasing an additional 50,080 shares during the last quarter. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY acquired a new position in Intevac in the first quarter valued at approximately $203,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in Intevac by 95.1% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 94,692 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $517,000 after purchasing an additional 46,162 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.58% of the company’s stock.

Intevac, Inc provides vacuum deposition equipment for various thin-film applications, and digital night-vision technologies and products to the defense industry in the United States, Asia, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Thin-Film Equipment and Photonics. The Thin-Film Equipment segment designs and develops thin-film processing systems that are applied in hard disk drive media, display cover panel, and solar photovoltaic markets.

