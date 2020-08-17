International Money Express Inc (NASDAQ:IMXI) CAO Sells $844,000.00 in Stock

International Money Express Inc (NASDAQ:IMXI) CAO Jose Perez-Villarreal sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.88, for a total transaction of $844,000.00.

Jose Perez-Villarreal also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, August 10th, Jose Perez-Villarreal sold 25,000 shares of International Money Express stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.39, for a total transaction of $434,750.00.

NASDAQ IMXI opened at $18.13 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $642.28 million, a P/E ratio of 28.33 and a beta of 0.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.90. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $13.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.92. International Money Express Inc has a 1-year low of $6.46 and a 1-year high of $18.25.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their target price on shares of International Money Express from $11.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. JMP Securities raised shares of International Money Express from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $18.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. TheStreet raised shares of International Money Express from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of International Money Express from $11.50 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of International Money Express from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 8th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. International Money Express has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $15.50.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Deutsche Bank AG grew its position in International Money Express by 608.6% in the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 46,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $424,000 after acquiring an additional 39,830 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in shares of International Money Express by 10.6% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,666,294 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,473,000 after buying an additional 350,074 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in shares of International Money Express by 110.4% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,564 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 2,919 shares in the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd grew its position in shares of International Money Express by 51.4% during the first quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 113,518 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,036,000 after buying an additional 38,555 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of International Money Express by 16.2% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 341,378 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,116,000 after buying an additional 47,632 shares in the last quarter. 59.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About International Money Express

International Money Express, Inc, through its subsidiary, operates as a money remittance services company in the United States, Latin America, Mexico, Central and South America, and the Caribbean. The company offers remittance services, including a suite of ancillary financial processing solutions and payment services.

