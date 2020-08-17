Insider Selling: Zillow Group Inc (NASDAQ:Z) CMO Sells $698,090.40 in Stock

Zillow Group Inc (NASDAQ:Z) CMO Aimee Johnson sold 9,072 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.95, for a total value of $698,090.40. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 69,964 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,383,729.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Aimee Johnson also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, August 14th, Aimee Johnson sold 2,713 shares of Zillow Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.85, for a total value of $200,355.05.

On Friday, August 7th, Aimee Johnson sold 50,928 shares of Zillow Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.82, for a total value of $4,166,928.96.

Shares of NASDAQ Z opened at $76.64 on Monday. Zillow Group Inc has a twelve month low of $20.04 and a twelve month high of $85.10. The company has a current ratio of 4.94, a quick ratio of 4.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $65.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $52.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.29 billion, a PE ratio of -39.10 and a beta of 1.12.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on Z shares. BidaskClub cut Zillow Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Zillow Group from $46.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on Zillow Group from $80.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Finally, Standpoint Research cut Zillow Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $77.00.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in Z. Sands Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Zillow Group in the first quarter valued at $142,696,000. Capital World Investors boosted its holdings in Zillow Group by 238.3% in the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 1,776,028 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $63,973,000 after purchasing an additional 1,251,028 shares during the period. Eminence Capital LP boosted its holdings in Zillow Group by 36.1% in the first quarter. Eminence Capital LP now owns 4,394,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $158,283,000 after purchasing an additional 1,166,538 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Zillow Group by 11.3% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,122,489 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $640,767,000 after purchasing an additional 1,133,096 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in Zillow Group in the second quarter valued at $38,674,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.33% of the company’s stock.

About Zillow Group

Zillow Group, Inc operates real estate and home-related brands on mobile and the Web in the United States. The company offers a portfolio of brands and products to empowering consumers with unparalleled data, inspiration, and knowledge around homes and connecting them with real estate professionals. Its brands focus on various stages of the home lifecycle, including renting, buying, selling, and financing.

