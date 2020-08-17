Insider Selling: Wayfair Inc (NYSE:W) CFO Sells $521,821.08 in Stock

Wayfair Inc (NYSE:W) CFO Michael D. Fleisher sold 1,684 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $309.87, for a total value of $521,821.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 94,808 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,378,154.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Wayfair stock opened at $309.99 on Monday. Wayfair Inc has a 52-week low of $21.70 and a 52-week high of $324.81. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $240.63 and a 200-day moving average of $143.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.25 billion, a P/E ratio of -44.41 and a beta of 3.44.

Get Wayfair alerts:

Wayfair (NYSE:W) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported $3.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $2.58. The firm had revenue of $4.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.12 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($1.35) earnings per share. Wayfair’s revenue for the quarter was up 83.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Wayfair Inc will post -6.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

W has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on Wayfair from $300.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. ValuEngine upgraded Wayfair from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Wayfair in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Cowen increased their target price on Wayfair from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price objective on Wayfair from $208.00 to $315.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $228.97.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Modus Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Wayfair during the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Wayfair by 521.6% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 547 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 459 shares during the period. CFM Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Wayfair in the second quarter worth about $30,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Wayfair by 133.9% during the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 634 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 363 shares during the period. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group acquired a new stake in shares of Wayfair during the first quarter worth approximately $46,000. Institutional investors own 88.20% of the company’s stock.

Wayfair Company Profile

Wayfair Inc engages in the e-commerce business in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It provides approximately 14 million products for the home sector under various brands. The company offers selection of furniture, décor, decorative accents, housewares, seasonal décor, and other home goods through its sites, including Wayfair, Joss & Main, AllModern, Birch Lane, and Perigold.

Recommended Story: After-Hours Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Wayfair Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wayfair and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.