Insider Selling: Vocera Communications Inc (NYSE:VCRA) CEO Sells $428,072.96 in Stock

Vocera Communications Inc (NYSE:VCRA) CEO Brent D. Lang sold 14,336 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.86, for a total transaction of $428,072.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Shares of Vocera Communications stock opened at $28.52 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $950.94 million, a P/E ratio of -59.42 and a beta of 0.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 4.18 and a current ratio of 4.31. Vocera Communications Inc has a one year low of $15.89 and a one year high of $33.85. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $25.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of $22.21.

Vocera Communications (NYSE:VCRA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 27th. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $47.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $39.54 million. Vocera Communications had a negative net margin of 8.13% and a negative return on equity of 8.19%. The firm’s revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.07 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Vocera Communications Inc will post -0.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Vocera Communications by 4.8% in the second quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,152,382 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $66,830,000 after buying an additional 143,843 shares during the period. Fred Alger Management LLC grew its position in shares of Vocera Communications by 0.6% during the first quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 3,096,893 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $65,778,000 after buying an additional 19,651 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Vocera Communications by 4.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,473,433 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $52,538,000 after buying an additional 103,730 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Vocera Communications by 40.9% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 920,446 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $19,513,000 after purchasing an additional 267,403 shares during the period. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Vocera Communications by 1.3% during the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 837,125 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $17,747,000 after acquiring an additional 11,098 shares during the period.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on VCRA shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Vocera Communications from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Saturday, August 1st. Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $20.00 target price (down from $21.00) on shares of Vocera Communications in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their price target on shares of Vocera Communications from $28.00 to $25.00 and set a “sector overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 24th. SVB Leerink raised their target price on shares of Vocera Communications from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Vocera Communications from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.58.

Vocera Communications, Inc provides secure, integrated, and intelligent communication and workflow solutions that empowers mobile workers in healthcare, hospitality, energy, and other mission-critical mobile work environments in the United States and internationally. The company's communication solution integrated with other clinical systems, including electronic health records, nurse call systems, and patient monitoring, as well as to provide critical data, alerts, alarms, and clinical context that enable workflow.

