Insider Selling: United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) Insider Sells $1,217,475.82 in Stock

United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) insider Kathleen M. Gutmann sold 7,766 shares of United Parcel Service stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.77, for a total transaction of $1,217,475.82.

United Parcel Service stock opened at $160.74 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $138.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.96, a PEG ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.86, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.24. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 1 year low of $82.00 and a 1 year high of $162.70. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $125.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $105.84.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The transportation company reported $2.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $1.06. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 5.66% and a return on equity of 156.85%. The company had revenue of $20.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.42 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.96 earnings per share. United Parcel Service’s quarterly revenue was up 13.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 6.66 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 9th. Investors of record on Monday, August 24th will be given a $1.01 dividend. This represents a $4.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 21st. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio is presently 53.65%.

UPS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 27th. Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $120.00 price objective on shares of United Parcel Service in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Wells Fargo & Co raised their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $111.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Barclays reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $120.00 price objective on shares of United Parcel Service in a report on Friday, July 31st. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of United Parcel Service from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $129.17.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in UPS. TD Capital Management LLC bought a new position in United Parcel Service during the first quarter valued at $28,000. Ellevest Inc. increased its position in United Parcel Service by 69.5% during the second quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 300 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Holdings LLC bought a new position in United Parcel Service during the first quarter valued at $34,000. Red Door Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in United Parcel Service during the first quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, M&R Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 104.8% during the second quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 342 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 54.67% of the company’s stock.

About United Parcel Service

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, specialized transportation, logistics, and financial services. It operates through three segments: U.S. Domestic Package, International Package, and Supply Chain & Freight. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

