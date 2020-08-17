Insider Selling: Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK) SVP Sells $395,520.00 in Stock

Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK) SVP Craig L. Christensen sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.88, for a total value of $395,520.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 43,039 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,255,696.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Shares of NASDAQ TTEK opened at $93.91 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.83, a P/E/G ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $83.65 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $80.78. Tetra Tech, Inc. has a twelve month low of $63.61 and a twelve month high of $99.34.

Get Tetra Tech alerts:

Tetra Tech (NASDAQ:TTEK) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $709.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $552.44 million. Tetra Tech had a return on equity of 18.03% and a net margin of 4.56%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.89 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Tetra Tech, Inc. will post 3.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 21st will be paid a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 20th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.72%. Tetra Tech’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.45%.

TTEK has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Tetra Tech from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $93.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on Tetra Tech in a research report on Thursday, June 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $97.00 price target on the stock. Roth Capital upped their price target on Tetra Tech from $85.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. BidaskClub raised Tetra Tech from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. Finally, Sidoti boosted their price objective on Tetra Tech from $104.00 to $107.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 10th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $95.17.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Tetra Tech during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Tetra Tech during the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. GQ Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Tetra Tech during the 1st quarter valued at about $44,000. Toronto Dominion Bank bought a new position in shares of Tetra Tech during the 1st quarter valued at about $49,000. Finally, Citizens Financial Group Inc RI increased its position in shares of Tetra Tech by 97.3% during the 1st quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 801 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 395 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.09% of the company’s stock.

Tetra Tech Company Profile

Tetra Tech, Inc provides consulting and engineering services worldwide. It operates through Government Services Group (GSG) and Commercial/International Services Group (CIG) segments. The GSG segment offers early data collection and monitoring, data analysis and information technology, science and engineering applied research, engineering design, construction management, and operations and maintenance services; and climate change and energy management consulting, as well as greenhouse gas inventory assessment, certification, reduction, and management services.

Featured Article: Lock-Up Period Expiration

Receive News & Ratings for Tetra Tech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tetra Tech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.