Insider Selling: Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK) Director Sells $103,207.68 in Stock

Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK) Director J Christopher Lewis sold 1,088 shares of Tetra Tech stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.86, for a total transaction of $103,207.68. Following the sale, the director now owns 71,312 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,764,656.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

TTEK opened at $93.91 on Monday. Tetra Tech, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $63.61 and a fifty-two week high of $99.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.31. The company has a fifty day moving average of $83.65 and a two-hundred day moving average of $80.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.83, a PEG ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.90.

Tetra Tech (NASDAQ:TTEK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.05. Tetra Tech had a net margin of 4.56% and a return on equity of 18.03%. The company had revenue of $709.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $552.44 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.89 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Tetra Tech, Inc. will post 3.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 21st will be issued a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 20th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.72%. Tetra Tech’s payout ratio is 21.45%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TTEK. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. increased its holdings in Tetra Tech by 93.7% in the first quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 1,098,364 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $77,566,000 after buying an additional 531,413 shares in the last quarter. Redwood Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tetra Tech in the first quarter valued at about $12,681,000. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tetra Tech in the second quarter valued at about $13,419,000. Neumeier Poma Investment Counsel LLC grew its position in shares of Tetra Tech by 66.2% in the first quarter. Neumeier Poma Investment Counsel LLC now owns 236,150 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $16,677,000 after purchasing an additional 94,075 shares during the period. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB grew its position in shares of Tetra Tech by 100.7% in the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 163,246 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $12,814,000 after purchasing an additional 81,926 shares during the period. 83.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Roth Capital lifted their price objective on shares of Tetra Tech from $85.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Sidoti raised their target price on shares of Tetra Tech from $104.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 10th. BidaskClub raised shares of Tetra Tech from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Tetra Tech from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $93.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Finally, Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of Tetra Tech in a report on Thursday, June 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $97.00 target price for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Tetra Tech currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $95.17.

About Tetra Tech

Tetra Tech, Inc provides consulting and engineering services worldwide. It operates through Government Services Group (GSG) and Commercial/International Services Group (CIG) segments. The GSG segment offers early data collection and monitoring, data analysis and information technology, science and engineering applied research, engineering design, construction management, and operations and maintenance services; and climate change and energy management consulting, as well as greenhouse gas inventory assessment, certification, reduction, and management services.

