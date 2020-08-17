Insider Selling: TE Connectivity Ltd (NYSE:TEL) SVP Sells $5,097,600.00 in Stock

TE Connectivity Ltd (NYSE:TEL) SVP Eric Resch sold 53,100 shares of TE Connectivity stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.00, for a total transaction of $5,097,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 67,910 shares in the company, valued at $6,519,360. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Shares of NYSE:TEL opened at $94.76 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $31.91 billion, a PE ratio of -305.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.34. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $85.56 and its 200-day moving average is $79.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.43. TE Connectivity Ltd has a 52 week low of $48.62 and a 52 week high of $101.00.

Get TE Connectivity alerts:

TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The electronics maker reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $2.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.40 billion. TE Connectivity had a negative net margin of 0.81% and a positive return on equity of 15.06%. TE Connectivity’s revenue was down 24.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.50 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that TE Connectivity Ltd will post 3.89 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 20th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.03%. TE Connectivity’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.59%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on TEL shares. Cfra decreased their price objective on shares of TE Connectivity from $108.00 to $87.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of TE Connectivity from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of TE Connectivity from $89.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. SunTrust Banks boosted their target price on shares of TE Connectivity from $73.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of TE Connectivity from $100.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. TE Connectivity has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $95.71.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Gemmer Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of TE Connectivity during the second quarter valued at about $26,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co bought a new position in shares of TE Connectivity during the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its holdings in shares of TE Connectivity by 34.1% during the 1st quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 645 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of TE Connectivity by 72.9% during the 1st quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 631 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 266 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Balentine LLC bought a new position in shares of TE Connectivity during the 1st quarter valued at $44,000. Institutional investors own 90.98% of the company’s stock.

About TE Connectivity

TE Connectivity Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells connectivity and sensors solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and the Americas. The company operates through three segments: Transportation Solutions, Industrial Solutions, and Communications Solutions.

Read More: How can you know how many shares are floating?

Receive News & Ratings for TE Connectivity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TE Connectivity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.