Insider Selling: SI-Bone Inc (NASDAQ:SIBN) Major Shareholder Sells $21,500,000.00 in Stock

SI-Bone Inc (NASDAQ:SIBN) major shareholder Skyline Venture Partners V. Lp sold 1,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.50, for a total transaction of $21,500,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Shares of SIBN opened at $21.50 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 13.18 and a quick ratio of 12.75. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.66. SI-Bone Inc has a 1-year low of $7.20 and a 1-year high of $23.10. The stock has a market cap of $591.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.43 and a beta of 1.32.

Get SI-Bone alerts:

SI-Bone (NASDAQ:SIBN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.44) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.64) by $0.20. SI-Bone had a negative net margin of 68.27% and a negative return on equity of 51.27%. On average, equities analysts expect that SI-Bone Inc will post -1.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of SI-Bone from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. BidaskClub raised shares of SI-Bone from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 7th. JMP Securities dropped their target price on shares of SI-Bone from $27.00 to $22.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of SI-Bone from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 7th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on shares of SI-Bone in a report on Monday, June 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 target price for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $23.57.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in SI-Bone during the 2nd quarter worth $32,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. increased its position in shares of SI-Bone by 61.2% in the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,242 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 851 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of SI-Bone by 53.4% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 1,753 shares during the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new stake in shares of SI-Bone in the 1st quarter worth about $67,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in shares of SI-Bone by 144.6% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,779 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 3,416 shares during the last quarter. 65.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SI-Bone Company Profile

SI-BONE, Inc, a medical device company, develops and commercializes a proprietary minimally invasive surgical implant system in the United States and Internationally. It offers iFuse, an implant system to fuse the sacroiliac joint to treat sacroiliac joint dysfunction that causes lower back pain. The company was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, California.

Featured Story: The components of the Stochastic Momentum Index

Receive News & Ratings for SI-Bone Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SI-Bone and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.