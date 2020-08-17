Insider Selling: ServiceNow Inc (NYSE:NOW) Insider Sells $329,458.32 in Stock

ServiceNow Inc (NYSE:NOW) insider Patricia L. Wadors sold 762 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $432.36, for a total value of $329,458.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,263 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $546,070.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

NOW stock opened at $435.73 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $424.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $357.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $83.57 billion, a PE ratio of 118.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 14.74 and a beta of 1.34. ServiceNow Inc has a 1 year low of $213.99 and a 1 year high of $454.70.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The information technology services provider reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $1.03. The company had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.05 billion. ServiceNow had a return on equity of 11.09% and a net margin of 18.42%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.71 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that ServiceNow Inc will post 1.01 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Evercore Wealth Management LLC grew its position in ServiceNow by 1.2% in the second quarter. Evercore Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,964 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $796,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares during the period. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its position in shares of ServiceNow by 43.9% during the second quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 82 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the period. Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC boosted its position in shares of ServiceNow by 2.2% during the second quarter. Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC now owns 1,172 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $475,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the period. Private Capital Group LLC boosted its position in shares of ServiceNow by 12.0% during the second quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 234 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $95,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the period. Finally, Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. boosted its position in shares of ServiceNow by 31.7% during the second quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 108 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 26 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.11% of the company’s stock.

NOW has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. JMP Securities upped their price target on ServiceNow from $350.00 to $460.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 27th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on ServiceNow from $500.00 to $510.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. TheStreet raised ServiceNow from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, June 11th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on ServiceNow from $330.00 to $385.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on ServiceNow from $365.00 to $388.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. ServiceNow currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $433.85.

ServiceNow, Inc provides enterprise cloud computing solutions that define, structure, manage, and automate services for enterprises worldwide. The company offers information technology (IT) service management applications, as well as digital workflow products for customer service, human resources, security operations, integrated risk management, and other enterprise departments.

