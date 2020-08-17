Insider Selling: Qualys Inc (NASDAQ:QLYS) Director Sells $3,692,880.00 in Stock

Qualys Inc (NASDAQ:QLYS) Director Peter Pace sold 36,000 shares of Qualys stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.58, for a total value of $3,692,880.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 23,860 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,447,558.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of NASDAQ QLYS opened at $102.97 on Monday. Qualys Inc has a one year low of $63.37 and a one year high of $125.22. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $110.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $99.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.20 billion, a PE ratio of 56.58 and a beta of 1.07.

Qualys (NASDAQ:QLYS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The software maker reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.27. Qualys had a return on equity of 19.56% and a net margin of 22.48%. The firm had revenue of $88.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $88.20 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.55 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Qualys Inc will post 1.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. GQ Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Qualys in the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV bought a new position in shares of Qualys in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $43,000. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Qualys by 49.5% in the 1st quarter. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC now owns 788 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 261 shares in the last quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Qualys in the 1st quarter worth approximately $70,000. Finally, Private Capital Group LLC raised its position in shares of Qualys by 300.9% in the 1st quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 902 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $78,000 after acquiring an additional 677 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.47% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $105.00 price objective on shares of Qualys in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $118.00 price objective on shares of Qualys in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Qualys from $85.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Cowen boosted their price objective on Qualys from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Qualys from $91.00 to $89.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $106.86.

Qualys Company Profile

Qualys, Inc provides cloud-based security and compliance solutions in the United States and internationally. The company offers Qualys Cloud Apps, which includes Asset Inventory, CMDB Sync, Vulnerability Management, Continuous Monitoring, Cloud Agent, Threat Protection, Security Configuration Assessment, Indication of Compromise, Policy Compliance, PCI Compliance, Security Assessment Questionnaire, File Integrity Monitoring, Web Application Scanning, and Web Application Firewall.

