Insider Selling: National Instruments Corp (NASDAQ:NATI) CMO Sells $199,600.44 in Stock

National Instruments Corp (NASDAQ:NATI) CMO Carla Pineyro Sublett sold 5,563 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.88, for a total value of $199,600.44. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 31,576 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,132,946.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

NATI stock opened at $35.61 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $4.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.45 and a beta of 0.98. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $37.31 and its 200 day moving average is $38.04. National Instruments Corp has a 52 week low of $20.42 and a 52 week high of $47.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 2.65 and a current ratio of 3.27.

Get National Instruments alerts:

National Instruments (NASDAQ:NATI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The technology company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $301.33 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $301.51 million. National Instruments had a net margin of 19.25% and a return on equity of 12.46%. As a group, analysts forecast that National Instruments Corp will post 0.71 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 8th. Investors of record on Monday, August 17th will be given a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 14th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.92%. National Instruments’s payout ratio is 79.39%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $39.00 target price on shares of National Instruments in a research note on Sunday. Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of National Instruments in a research report on Thursday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $38.00 price objective on the stock. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of National Instruments from $30.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on National Instruments from $50.00 to $46.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Finally, BidaskClub lowered National Instruments from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $40.57.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in shares of National Instruments by 87.6% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 771 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares during the period. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in National Instruments during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co purchased a new stake in National Instruments during the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in National Instruments in the 1st quarter worth $42,000. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of National Instruments in the first quarter valued at about $78,000. 85.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About National Instruments

National Instruments Corporation provides a software-centric platform and systems to engineers and scientists worldwide. Its programming environments software includes LabVIEW, a graphical application software package to visualize hardware configuration, measurement data, and debugging of application; LabWindows/CVI, an ANSI C integrated development environment and engineering toolbox with built-in libraries for measurement, analysis, and engineering UI design; and NI Measurement Studio, a suite of .NET tools designed for building engineering applications in Microsoft Visual Studio to acquire, analyze, and display measurement data.

Featured Story: Operating Income

Receive News & Ratings for National Instruments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Instruments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.