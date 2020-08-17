Insider Selling: Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR) Director Sells $111,800.00 in Stock

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR) Director Kuo Wei Herbert Chang sold 400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $279.50, for a total value of $111,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,548 shares in the company, valued at $1,550,666. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Kuo Wei Herbert Chang also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, August 5th, Kuo Wei Herbert Chang sold 1,276 shares of Monolithic Power Systems stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $274.00, for a total value of $349,624.00.

NASDAQ MPWR opened at $275.86 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $252.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of $202.53. The company has a market capitalization of $12.20 billion, a PE ratio of 100.31, a P/E/G ratio of 3.90 and a beta of 1.24. Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. has a 12 month low of $130.12 and a 12 month high of $283.48.

Monolithic Power Systems (NASDAQ:MPWR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The semiconductor company reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $186.21 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $169.79 million. Monolithic Power Systems had a return on equity of 15.41% and a net margin of 18.60%. The firm’s revenue was up 23.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.92 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. will post 2.86 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wealthfront Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Monolithic Power Systems in the second quarter valued at about $225,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in Monolithic Power Systems by 8.1% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,922 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $926,000 after purchasing an additional 294 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new stake in Monolithic Power Systems in the second quarter valued at about $71,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its holdings in Monolithic Power Systems by 6.6% in the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 14,567 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,452,000 after purchasing an additional 898 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 1,516.6% in the second quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 3,314 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $785,000 after acquiring an additional 3,109 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.34% of the company’s stock.

MPWR has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank boosted their price objective on Monolithic Power Systems from $255.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Cowen upped their price target on Monolithic Power Systems from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on Monolithic Power Systems from $265.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. BidaskClub raised Monolithic Power Systems from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 6th. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $285.00 price target on shares of Monolithic Power Systems in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $262.22.

Monolithic Power Systems Company Profile

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc designs, develops, and markets integrated power semiconductor solutions and power delivery architectures for consumer, computing and storage, industrial, automotive, and communications markets. It offers direct current (DC) to DC integrated circuits (ICs) that are used to convert and control voltages of various electronic systems, such as portable electronic devices, wireless LAN access points, computers, monitors, automobiles, and medical equipment.

