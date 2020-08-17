Insider Selling: Moderna Inc (NASDAQ:MRNA) CEO Sells $1,372,180.00 in Stock

Moderna Inc (NASDAQ:MRNA) CEO Stephane Bancel sold 19,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.22, for a total value of $1,372,180.00.

Stephane Bancel also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, August 10th, Stephane Bancel sold 19,143 shares of Moderna stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.23, for a total value of $1,420,984.89.

On Wednesday, August 5th, Stephane Bancel sold 9,000 shares of Moderna stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.49, for a total value of $697,410.00.

On Monday, August 3rd, Stephane Bancel sold 19,143 shares of Moderna stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.15, for a total value of $1,438,596.45.

On Wednesday, July 29th, Stephane Bancel sold 9,000 shares of Moderna stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.00, for a total value of $738,000.00.

On Friday, July 24th, Stephane Bancel sold 11,046 shares of Moderna stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.56, for a total value of $790,451.76.

On Wednesday, July 22nd, Stephane Bancel sold 9,000 shares of Moderna stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.61, for a total value of $716,490.00.

On Monday, July 20th, Stephane Bancel sold 6,326 shares of Moderna stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.53, for a total value of $528,410.78.

On Thursday, July 16th, Stephane Bancel sold 19,000 shares of Moderna stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.92, for a total value of $1,594,480.00.

On Thursday, July 9th, Stephane Bancel sold 10,000 shares of Moderna stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.04, for a total value of $620,400.00.

On Monday, July 6th, Stephane Bancel sold 11,046 shares of Moderna stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.53, for a total value of $657,568.38.

NASDAQ:MRNA opened at $69.15 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.47 billion, a PE ratio of -49.39 and a beta of 0.69. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $71.51 and a 200-day moving average of $48.33. Moderna Inc has a 52 week low of $12.47 and a 52 week high of $95.21.

Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.31) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.36) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $66.35 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.24 million. Moderna had a negative return on equity of 27.85% and a negative net margin of 461.42%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 407.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Moderna Inc will post -1.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently commented on MRNA. Bank of America cut their price target on Moderna from $80.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd. Chardan Capital reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $95.00 price objective on shares of Moderna in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Moderna in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on Moderna in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $94.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Barclays initiated coverage on Moderna in a report on Monday, June 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $68.00 price objective for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $88.39.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of MRNA. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Moderna by 48.3% during the second quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 89,746 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,763,000 after buying an additional 29,227 shares during the period. Heritage Wealth Advisors boosted its position in shares of Moderna by 7,640.7% during the second quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 77,407 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 76,407 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its position in shares of Moderna by 3,109.8% during the second quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 122,969 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,896,000 after buying an additional 119,138 shares during the period. World Asset Management Inc acquired a new position in shares of Moderna during the second quarter worth approximately $311,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its position in shares of Moderna by 94.7% during the second quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 15,571 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,000,000 after buying an additional 7,575 shares during the period. 52.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Moderna Company Profile

Moderna, Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, develops therapeutics and vaccines based on messenger RNA for the treatment of infectious diseases, immuno-oncology, rare diseases, and cardiovascular diseases. As of February 15, 2019 the company had 11 programs in clinical trials and a total of 20 development candidates in six modalities comprising prophylactic vaccines, cancer vaccines, intratumoral immuno-oncology, localized regenerative therapeutics, systemic secreted therapeutics, and systemic intracellular therapeutics.

