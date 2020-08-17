Insider Selling: MarineMax Inc (NYSE:HZO) CFO Sells $160,250.00 in Stock

MarineMax Inc (NYSE:HZO) CFO Michael H. Mclamb sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.05, for a total transaction of $160,250.00.

NYSE:HZO opened at $32.23 on Monday. MarineMax Inc has a 52 week low of $7.24 and a 52 week high of $32.32. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The company has a market cap of $683.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.74 and a beta of 1.94.

MarineMax (NYSE:HZO) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The specialty retailer reported $1.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.86. MarineMax had a return on equity of 14.68% and a net margin of 3.93%. The firm had revenue of $498.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $414.69 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.84 earnings per share. MarineMax’s revenue was up 29.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that MarineMax Inc will post 2.54 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of MarineMax from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price target on shares of MarineMax in a research report on Wednesday, July 1st. Craig Hallum lifted their price objective on MarineMax from $16.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 29th. TheStreet raised MarineMax from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Finally, Raymond James raised their target price on MarineMax from $23.50 to $31.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.30.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. PDT Partners LLC grew its position in shares of MarineMax by 58.9% during the second quarter. PDT Partners LLC now owns 25,737 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $576,000 after buying an additional 9,537 shares in the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new position in MarineMax in the second quarter worth approximately $400,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in MarineMax in the second quarter worth approximately $230,000. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MarineMax in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $2,011,000. Finally, Driehaus Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MarineMax in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $6,092,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.16% of the company’s stock.

About MarineMax

MarineMax, Inc operates as a recreational boat and yacht retailer in the United States. The company sells new and used recreational boats, including pleasure boats, such as sport boats, sport cruisers, sport yachts, and other yachts; fishing boats; motor and convertible yachts; pontoon boats; fishing boats; ski boats; and jet boats.

