Insider Selling: Inphi Co. (NYSE:IPHI) CEO Sells $3,426,000.00 in Stock

Inphi Co. (NYSE:IPHI) CEO Ford Tamer sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.20, for a total transaction of $3,426,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 258,259 shares in the company, valued at $29,493,177.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Shares of IPHI stock opened at $114.04 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $5.92 billion, a P/E ratio of -72.18, a P/E/G ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 0.98. Inphi Co. has a 1-year low of $55.72 and a 1-year high of $142.00. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $121.53 and a two-hundred day moving average of $99.33.

Inphi (NYSE:IPHI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 4th. The semiconductor company reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.81. The company had revenue of $175.29 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $150.12 million. Inphi had a negative net margin of 14.44% and a positive return on equity of 10.23%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 103.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.35 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Inphi Co. will post 1.27 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in Inphi in the second quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Man Group plc raised its position in shares of Inphi by 103.3% in the second quarter. Man Group plc now owns 64,634 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $7,594,000 after purchasing an additional 32,849 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its position in shares of Inphi by 64,581.5% in the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 129,363 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $15,200,000 after purchasing an additional 129,163 shares during the period. Summit Partners Public Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Inphi in the second quarter valued at approximately $2,820,000. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Inphi in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,387,000.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Craig Hallum upped their target price on shares of Inphi from $125.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. Deutsche Bank upped their price target on shares of Inphi from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. Northland Securities raised shares of Inphi from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $90.00 to $120.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Inphi from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 10th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on shares of Inphi from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $127.53.

Inphi Corporation provides high-speed analog and mixed signal semiconductor solutions for the communications, datacenter, and computing markets worldwide. Its analog and mixed signal semiconductor solutions offer high signal integrity at various data speeds and reduce system power consumption. The company's semiconductor solutions address bandwidth bottlenecks in networks, maximize throughput and minimize latency in computing environments, and enable the rollout of communications and datacenter infrastructures.

