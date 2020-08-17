Insider Selling: Hess Corp. (NYSE:HES) SVP Sells $253,418.88 in Stock

Hess Corp. (NYSE:HES) SVP Geurt G. Schoonman sold 4,686 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.08, for a total transaction of $253,418.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Geurt G. Schoonman also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Hess alerts:

On Tuesday, August 4th, Geurt G. Schoonman sold 12 shares of Hess stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.31, for a total transaction of $603.72.

NYSE HES opened at $53.78 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $49.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $48.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.14 and a beta of 2.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.76. Hess Corp. has a 1-year low of $26.06 and a 1-year high of $74.11.

Hess (NYSE:HES) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The oil and gas producer reported ($1.05) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.14) by $0.09. The company had revenue of $842.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $996.22 million. Hess had a negative return on equity of 8.81% and a negative net margin of 58.62%. Hess’s revenue for the quarter was down 50.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.09) earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Hess Corp. will post -1.55 EPS for the current year.

HES has been the topic of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Hess from $48.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 19th. Mizuho raised their price target on Hess from $45.00 to $53.00 in a report on Friday, June 19th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Hess from $50.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Hess from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Hess from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $59.20.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HES. Capital International Investors boosted its holdings in shares of Hess by 457.1% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 10,311,544 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $343,374,000 after buying an additional 8,460,554 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors purchased a new position in shares of Hess during the 1st quarter worth $74,983,000. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Hess by 9.2% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,736,107 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $490,712,000 after acquiring an additional 1,247,329 shares during the period. Primecap Management Co. CA grew its position in shares of Hess by 14.5% during the 1st quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 9,326,955 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $310,588,000 after acquiring an additional 1,177,640 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in shares of Hess by 111.5% in the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 92,398 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $4,787,000 after purchasing an additional 894,320 shares in the last quarter. 87.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Hess Company Profile

Hess Corporation, an exploration and production company, explores for, develops, produces, purchases, transports, and sells crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and natural gas. It operates through two segments, Exploration and Production, and Midstream. The company conducts production operations primarily in the United States, Denmark, the Malaysia/Thailand Joint Development Area, and Malaysia; and exploration activities primarily offshore Guyana, Suriname, Canada, and in the Gulf of Mexico.

Recommended Story: How Do You Make Money With Penny Stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Hess Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hess and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.