Insider Selling: Heartland Express, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTLD) Major Shareholder Sells $9,792,382.60 in Stock

Heartland Express, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTLD) major shareholder Ann S. Gerdin Revocable Trust sold 489,130 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.02, for a total transaction of $9,792,382.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 681,124 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,636,102.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Shares of HTLD stock opened at $20.72 on Monday. Heartland Express, Inc. has a one year low of $15.65 and a one year high of $22.75. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.58 and a beta of 0.53.

Heartland Express (NASDAQ:HTLD) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 16th. The transportation company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.10. Heartland Express had a net margin of 10.23% and a return on equity of 9.57%. The firm had revenue of $160.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $152.39 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.27 earnings per share. Heartland Express’s revenue was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Heartland Express, Inc. will post 0.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in Heartland Express by 175.1% in the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 52,728 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,098,000 after acquiring an additional 33,562 shares during the last quarter. PDT Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Heartland Express by 8.3% in the second quarter. PDT Partners LLC now owns 11,487 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $239,000 after acquiring an additional 881 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC bought a new position in Heartland Express in the second quarter worth about $2,318,000. TD Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Heartland Express in the second quarter worth about $1,166,000. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in Heartland Express in the second quarter worth about $6,591,000. 53.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HTLD has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Heartland Express from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Heartland Express from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 17th. BidaskClub cut shares of Heartland Express from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 11th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Heartland Express from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Heartland Express from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Heartland Express has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.14.

About Heartland Express

Heartland Express, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a short-to-medium haul truckload carrier in the United States and Canada. The company primarily provides nationwide asset-based dry van truckload service for shippers from Washington to Florida and New England to California; and temperature-controlled truckload services.

