Insider Selling: Floor & Decor Holdings Inc (NYSE:FND) President Sells $2,692,000.00 in Stock

Floor & Decor Holdings Inc (NYSE:FND) President Lisa Laube sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.30, for a total value of $2,692,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 144,297 shares in the company, valued at $9,711,188.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Lisa Laube also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, June 5th, Lisa Laube sold 40,500 shares of Floor & Decor stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.00, for a total value of $2,308,500.00.

On Wednesday, May 27th, Lisa Laube sold 1,238 shares of Floor & Decor stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.00, for a total value of $66,852.00.

On Friday, May 22nd, Lisa Laube sold 60,000 shares of Floor & Decor stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.55, for a total value of $2,673,000.00.

NYSE FND opened at $69.16 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $7.16 billion, a PE ratio of 50.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 2.09. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $61.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $49.30. Floor & Decor Holdings Inc has a 1-year low of $24.36 and a 1-year high of $71.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 0.44.

Floor & Decor (NYSE:FND) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $462.35 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $414.31 million. Floor & Decor had a return on equity of 13.31% and a net margin of 7.04%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Floor & Decor Holdings Inc will post 1.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FND. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in shares of Floor & Decor by 5,279.6% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,656,177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,147,000 after acquiring an additional 1,625,391 shares in the last quarter. Dragoneer Investment Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Floor & Decor in the second quarter valued at approximately $90,531,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Floor & Decor by 30.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,134,576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,678,000 after acquiring an additional 959,300 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Floor & Decor by 11.0% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,948,503 shares of the company’s stock valued at $458,230,000 after acquiring an additional 785,012 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Scout Investments Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Floor & Decor by 216.3% in the first quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 823,272 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,419,000 after purchasing an additional 562,988 shares during the last quarter.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. TheStreet upgraded Floor & Decor from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 4th. Wells Fargo & Co upped their target price on Floor & Decor from $48.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Floor & Decor from $30.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Floor & Decor from $58.00 to $44.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Wedbush upped their target price on Floor & Decor from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 24th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Floor & Decor currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $66.47.

Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc operates as a multi-channel specialty retailer of hard surface flooring and related accessories. The company's stores offer tile, wood, laminate, vinyl, and natural stone flooring products, as well as decorative and installation accessories. It serves professional installers, commercial businesses, and do it yourself customers.

