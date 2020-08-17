Insider Selling: Floor & Decor Holdings Inc (NYSE:FND) CEO Sells $6,730,000.00 in Stock

Floor & Decor Holdings Inc (NYSE:FND) CEO Thomas V. Taylor sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.30, for a total transaction of $6,730,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 236,668 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,927,756.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Shares of FND stock opened at $69.16 on Monday. Floor & Decor Holdings Inc has a 12-month low of $24.36 and a 12-month high of $71.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 2.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $61.82 and a 200-day moving average of $49.30.

Floor & Decor (NYSE:FND) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.04. Floor & Decor had a net margin of 7.04% and a return on equity of 13.31%. The company had revenue of $462.35 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $414.31 million. Research analysts expect that Floor & Decor Holdings Inc will post 1.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on FND shares. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price objective on shares of Floor & Decor from $58.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Floor & Decor from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $76.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Bank of America upgraded shares of Floor & Decor from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $59.00 to $77.00 in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Wedbush boosted their price objective on shares of Floor & Decor from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 24th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Floor & Decor from $60.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 27th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $66.47.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FND. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its stake in Floor & Decor by 18.3% in the 1st quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 4,395 shares of the company’s stock worth $181,000 after purchasing an additional 680 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of Floor & Decor in the 1st quarter valued at about $2,060,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Floor & Decor by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 30,786 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,564,000 after purchasing an additional 546 shares during the period. Scout Investments Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Floor & Decor by 216.3% in the 1st quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 823,272 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,419,000 after purchasing an additional 562,988 shares during the period. Finally, Fenimore Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Floor & Decor by 13.8% in the 1st quarter. Fenimore Asset Management Inc. now owns 216,888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,960,000 after purchasing an additional 26,345 shares during the period.

Floor & Decor Company Profile

Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc operates as a multi-channel specialty retailer of hard surface flooring and related accessories. The company's stores offer tile, wood, laminate, vinyl, and natural stone flooring products, as well as decorative and installation accessories. It serves professional installers, commercial businesses, and do it yourself customers.

