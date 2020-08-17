Insider Selling: First Western Financial Inc (NASDAQ:MYFW) CEO Sells $289,200.00 in Stock

First Western Financial Inc (NASDAQ:MYFW) CEO Scott C. Wylie sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.46, for a total transaction of $289,200.00.

Shares of MYFW stock opened at $14.29 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $115.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.56 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $14.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.60. First Western Financial Inc has a twelve month low of $10.75 and a twelve month high of $18.98.

First Western Financial (NASDAQ:MYFW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 24th. The company reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.90. The business had revenue of $26.22 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.00 million. First Western Financial had a net margin of 15.84% and a return on equity of 12.32%. As a group, research analysts predict that First Western Financial Inc will post 1.05 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of First Western Financial from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. Hovde Group began coverage on First Western Financial in a research report on Tuesday, May 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company. Finally, ValuEngine raised First Western Financial from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in First Western Financial by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 12,629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $207,000 after acquiring an additional 610 shares during the last quarter. BHZ Capital Management LP grew its position in shares of First Western Financial by 3.3% in the second quarter. BHZ Capital Management LP now owns 51,573 shares of the company’s stock valued at $735,000 after purchasing an additional 1,630 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in First Western Financial by 16.1% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $172,000 after purchasing an additional 1,786 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in First Western Financial by 8.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 29,733 shares of the company’s stock worth $420,000 after buying an additional 2,280 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in First Western Financial in the 2nd quarter worth about $35,000. 43.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About First Western Financial

First Western Financial, Inc, a financial holding company, through its subsidiaries, provides an integrated suite of wealth management services comprising private banking, personal trust, investment management, mortgage loans, and institutional asset management services. It operates through three segments: Wealth Management, Capital Management, and Mortgage.

