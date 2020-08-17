Insider Selling: Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) SVP Sells $240,893.80 in Stock

Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) SVP Mark K. Cox sold 3,290 shares of Eastman Chemical stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.22, for a total value of $240,893.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 18,031 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,320,229.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.
Shares of EMN stock opened at $73.29 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $72.82 and a 200 day moving average of $64.68. Eastman Chemical has a 1 year low of $34.44 and a 1 year high of $83.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 1.66.
Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 3rd. The basic materials company reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by ($0.20). Eastman Chemical had a net margin of 6.64% and a return on equity of 14.02%. The firm had revenue of $1.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.82 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.99 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Eastman Chemical will post 5.59 earnings per share for the current year.
Several analysts have commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Eastman Chemical from $74.00 to $87.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. Bank of America cut shares of Eastman Chemical from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $75.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Eastman Chemical from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 26th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Eastman Chemical from $48.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank raised their price objective on Eastman Chemical from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $72.41.
A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Eastman Chemical by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,524,432 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,081,121,000 after acquiring an additional 531,777 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Eastman Chemical by 32.8% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,658,241 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $403,301,000 after acquiring an additional 2,139,890 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Eastman Chemical by 12.7% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,055,080 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $142,304,000 after purchasing an additional 344,720 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Eastman Chemical by 1.8% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,515,814 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $175,201,000 after purchasing an additional 44,117 shares during the period. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in Eastman Chemical by 2.3% in the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,014,607 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $93,840,000 after purchasing an additional 45,263 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.70% of the company’s stock.
Eastman Chemical Company Profile
Eastman Chemical Company operates as an advanced materials and specialty additives company worldwide. The company's Additives & Functional Products segment offers specialty coalescent, specialty and commodity solvents, paint additives, and specialty polymers; hydrocarbon and rosin resins; insoluble sulfur and anti-degradant rubber additives; performance resins; amine derivative-based building blocks; heat transfer and aviation fluids; organic acid-based solutions; and metam-based soil fumigants, thiram and ziram based fungicides, and plant growth regulators.
Recommended Story: Preferred Stock
Receive News & Ratings for Eastman Chemical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eastman Chemical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.