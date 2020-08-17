Insider Selling: Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) SVP Sells $240,893.80 in Stock

Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) SVP Mark K. Cox sold 3,290 shares of Eastman Chemical stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.22, for a total value of $240,893.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 18,031 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,320,229.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Shares of EMN stock opened at $73.29 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $72.82 and a 200 day moving average of $64.68. Eastman Chemical has a 1 year low of $34.44 and a 1 year high of $83.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 1.66.

Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 3rd. The basic materials company reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by ($0.20). Eastman Chemical had a net margin of 6.64% and a return on equity of 14.02%. The firm had revenue of $1.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.82 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.99 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Eastman Chemical will post 5.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 2nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be given a $0.66 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 14th. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.60%. Eastman Chemical’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.03%.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Eastman Chemical from $74.00 to $87.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. Bank of America cut shares of Eastman Chemical from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $75.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Eastman Chemical from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 26th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Eastman Chemical from $48.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank raised their price objective on Eastman Chemical from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $72.41.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Eastman Chemical by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,524,432 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,081,121,000 after acquiring an additional 531,777 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Eastman Chemical by 32.8% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,658,241 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $403,301,000 after acquiring an additional 2,139,890 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Eastman Chemical by 12.7% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,055,080 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $142,304,000 after purchasing an additional 344,720 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Eastman Chemical by 1.8% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,515,814 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $175,201,000 after purchasing an additional 44,117 shares during the period. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in Eastman Chemical by 2.3% in the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,014,607 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $93,840,000 after purchasing an additional 45,263 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.70% of the company’s stock.

Eastman Chemical Company operates as an advanced materials and specialty additives company worldwide. The company's Additives & Functional Products segment offers specialty coalescent, specialty and commodity solvents, paint additives, and specialty polymers; hydrocarbon and rosin resins; insoluble sulfur and anti-degradant rubber additives; performance resins; amine derivative-based building blocks; heat transfer and aviation fluids; organic acid-based solutions; and metam-based soil fumigants, thiram and ziram based fungicides, and plant growth regulators.

