Insider Selling: Century Aluminum Co (NASDAQ:CENX) EVP Sells $116,838.43 in Stock

Century Aluminum Co (NASDAQ:CENX) EVP John E. Hoerner sold 11,719 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.97, for a total transaction of $116,838.43.

John E. Hoerner also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, August 11th, John E. Hoerner sold 9,265 shares of Century Aluminum stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.77, for a total transaction of $99,784.05.

On Friday, August 7th, John E. Hoerner sold 9,900 shares of Century Aluminum stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.09, for a total transaction of $99,891.00.

Shares of CENX opened at $9.94 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 2.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $969.12 million, a P/E ratio of -16.29 and a beta of 2.13. The company’s fifty day moving average is $8.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.84. Century Aluminum Co has a 1 year low of $2.91 and a 1 year high of $11.33.

Century Aluminum (NASDAQ:CENX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The industrial products company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $285.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $401.60 million. Century Aluminum had a negative net margin of 3.49% and a negative return on equity of 9.50%. Sell-side analysts predict that Century Aluminum Co will post -0.89 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CENX. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in Century Aluminum by 47.9% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,172 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 1,351 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in Century Aluminum by 408.2% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 13,077 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 10,504 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in Century Aluminum in the 1st quarter valued at $56,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in Century Aluminum by 12.3% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 21,146 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $77,000 after buying an additional 2,324 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its stake in Century Aluminum by 48.4% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 25,046 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $91,000 after buying an additional 8,169 shares during the period. 51.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Century Aluminum from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $6.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 25th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Century Aluminum from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Century Aluminum from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.50 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Century Aluminum from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $5.83.

Century Aluminum Company, together with its subsidiaries, produces standard-grade and value-added primary aluminum products in the United States and Iceland. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois.

