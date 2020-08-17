Insider Selling: BioLife Solutions Inc (NASDAQ:BLFS) VP Sells 10,000 Shares of Stock

BioLife Solutions Inc (NASDAQ:BLFS) VP Aby J. Mathew sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.03, for a total value of $200,300.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 192,915 shares in the company, valued at $3,864,087.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

BLFS stock opened at $18.52 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.77. The stock has a market cap of $720.74 million, a PE ratio of -57.88, a P/E/G ratio of 28.21 and a beta of 1.54. BioLife Solutions Inc has a one year low of $7.37 and a one year high of $23.36.

BioLife Solutions (NASDAQ:BLFS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 14th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. BioLife Solutions had a net margin of 42.52% and a return on equity of 1.74%. The company had revenue of $12.16 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.09 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that BioLife Solutions Inc will post 0.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Northland Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $28.00 target price on shares of BioLife Solutions in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of BioLife Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. B. Riley upped their target price on shares of BioLife Solutions from $20.00 to $25.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 10th. Maxim Group started coverage on shares of BioLife Solutions in a report on Friday, August 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $26.00 price target for the company. Finally, Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating on shares of BioLife Solutions in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. BioLife Solutions has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.94.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BLFS. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in BioLife Solutions by 111.7% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,292 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,737 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of BioLife Solutions by 31.6% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,128 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 1,470 shares in the last quarter. Cowen Prime Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of BioLife Solutions during the 1st quarter valued at about $59,000. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. lifted its position in BioLife Solutions by 14.5% in the 4th quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 6,079 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $99,000 after buying an additional 771 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in BioLife Solutions in the first quarter worth approximately $119,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.95% of the company’s stock.

BioLife Solutions Company Profile

BioLife Solutions, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets grade cell and tissue hypothermic storage and cryopreservation freeze media products for cells, tissues, and organs in the United States. Its products are serum-free and protein-free solutions, which are formulated to reduce preservation-induced cell damage and death.

