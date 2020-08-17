Insider Selling: AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME) CEO Sells $4,512,923.80 in Stock

AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME) CEO David A. Zapico sold 44,740 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.87, for a total transaction of $4,512,923.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 238,153 shares in the company, valued at $24,022,493.11. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

AMETEK stock opened at $101.28 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $91.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $86.94. The company has a market capitalization of $23.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 1.24. AMETEK, Inc. has a 1 year low of $54.82 and a 1 year high of $102.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a current ratio of 2.47.

AMETEK (NYSE:AME) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The technology company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $988.87 million. AMETEK had a net margin of 18.52% and a return on equity of 17.13%. The business’s revenue was down 21.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.05 EPS. Equities analysts expect that AMETEK, Inc. will post 3.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 14th will be paid a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 11th. AMETEK’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 17.18%.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its holdings in AMETEK by 27.5% during the 2nd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 118,692 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $10,608,000 after acquiring an additional 25,592 shares in the last quarter. Balentine LLC grew its holdings in AMETEK by 36.0% during the 2nd quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 446 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its holdings in AMETEK by 1,587.3% during the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 74,344 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,644,000 after acquiring an additional 69,938 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its holdings in AMETEK by 68.4% during the 2nd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 591,288 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $52,843,000 after acquiring an additional 240,105 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in AMETEK by 18.3% during the 2nd quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 512,569 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $45,065,000 after acquiring an additional 79,377 shares in the last quarter. 85.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on AME shares. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price target on shares of AMETEK from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of AMETEK from $98.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Oppenheimer downgraded shares of AMETEK from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 11th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of AMETEK in a research note on Sunday, April 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of AMETEK from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $98.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $103.54.

About AMETEK

AMETEK, Inc manufactures and sells electronic instruments and electromechanical devices worldwide. The company's Electronic Instruments segment offers advanced instruments for the process, aerospace, power, and industrial markets; process control instruments for the oil and gas, petrochemical, pharmaceutical, semiconductor, automation, and food and beverage industries; and instruments to the laboratory equipment, ultra-precision manufacturing, medical, and test and measurement markets.

