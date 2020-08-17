Insider Selling: AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME) CEO Sells $4,512,923.80 in Stock

AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME) CEO David A. Zapico sold 44,740 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.87, for a total transaction of $4,512,923.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 238,153 shares in the company, valued at $24,022,493.11. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.
AMETEK stock opened at $101.28 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $91.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $86.94. The company has a market capitalization of $23.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 1.24. AMETEK, Inc. has a 1 year low of $54.82 and a 1 year high of $102.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a current ratio of 2.47.
AMETEK (NYSE:AME) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The technology company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $988.87 million. AMETEK had a net margin of 18.52% and a return on equity of 17.13%. The business’s revenue was down 21.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.05 EPS. Equities analysts expect that AMETEK, Inc. will post 3.72 earnings per share for the current year.
Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its holdings in AMETEK by 27.5% during the 2nd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 118,692 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $10,608,000 after acquiring an additional 25,592 shares in the last quarter. Balentine LLC grew its holdings in AMETEK by 36.0% during the 2nd quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 446 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its holdings in AMETEK by 1,587.3% during the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 74,344 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,644,000 after acquiring an additional 69,938 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its holdings in AMETEK by 68.4% during the 2nd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 591,288 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $52,843,000 after acquiring an additional 240,105 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in AMETEK by 18.3% during the 2nd quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 512,569 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $45,065,000 after acquiring an additional 79,377 shares in the last quarter. 85.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on AME shares. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price target on shares of AMETEK from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of AMETEK from $98.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Oppenheimer downgraded shares of AMETEK from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 11th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of AMETEK in a research note on Sunday, April 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of AMETEK from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $98.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $103.54.
About AMETEK
AMETEK, Inc manufactures and sells electronic instruments and electromechanical devices worldwide. The company's Electronic Instruments segment offers advanced instruments for the process, aerospace, power, and industrial markets; process control instruments for the oil and gas, petrochemical, pharmaceutical, semiconductor, automation, and food and beverage industries; and instruments to the laboratory equipment, ultra-precision manufacturing, medical, and test and measurement markets.
