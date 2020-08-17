Insider Selling: Altair Engineering Inc (NASDAQ:ALTR) Insider Sells $121,410.00 in Stock

Altair Engineering Inc (NASDAQ:ALTR) insider Brett R. Chouinard sold 3,000 shares of Altair Engineering stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.47, for a total value of $121,410.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Brett R. Chouinard also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, July 30th, Brett R. Chouinard sold 3,000 shares of Altair Engineering stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.83, for a total value of $119,490.00.

Shares of Altair Engineering stock opened at $39.99 on Monday. Altair Engineering Inc has a one year low of $23.04 and a one year high of $44.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -133.30 and a beta of 1.55. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $39.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $34.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 2.41 and a quick ratio of 2.41.

Altair Engineering (NASDAQ:ALTR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The software reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $98.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $94.13 million. Altair Engineering had a negative return on equity of 0.33% and a negative net margin of 4.76%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.06 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Altair Engineering Inc will post -0.01 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on ALTR shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Altair Engineering from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $45.00 target price on shares of Altair Engineering in a research report on Friday, August 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Altair Engineering from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $40.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Finally, Benchmark began coverage on Altair Engineering in a research report on Friday, June 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $37.75.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ALTR. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in Altair Engineering by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 59,237 shares of the software’s stock worth $2,181,000 after purchasing an additional 511 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Altair Engineering by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 522,364 shares of the software’s stock worth $18,758,000 after purchasing an additional 31,049 shares in the last quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Altair Engineering by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,032,827 shares of the software’s stock worth $53,870,000 after purchasing an additional 95,950 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in Altair Engineering by 9.1% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 41,859 shares of the software’s stock worth $1,109,000 after purchasing an additional 3,503 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank increased its holdings in Altair Engineering by 19.5% during the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 83,355 shares of the software’s stock worth $2,513,000 after purchasing an additional 13,621 shares in the last quarter. 52.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Altair Engineering

Altair Engineering Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software and cloud solutions worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Software and Client Engineering Services. Its integrated suite of multi-disciplinary computer aided engineering software optimizes design performance across various disciplines, including structures, motion, fluids, thermal management, electromagnetics, system modeling and embedded systems.

