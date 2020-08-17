Insider Buying: SP Plus Corp (NASDAQ:SP) CEO Purchases $94,750.00 in Stock

SP Plus Corp (NASDAQ:SP) CEO G Marc Baumann purchased 5,000 shares of SP Plus stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of $18.95 per share, with a total value of $94,750.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Shares of NASDAQ SP opened at $19.42 on Monday. SP Plus Corp has a 12-month low of $14.44 and a 12-month high of $47.33. The stock has a market cap of $430.96 million, a PE ratio of -6.49, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a current ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The company has a 50-day moving average of $17.77 and a 200 day moving average of $24.74.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SP. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in SP Plus during the 1st quarter valued at about $39,000. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in SP Plus by 181.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,216 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 2,073 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in SP Plus by 35.4% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 4,354 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $90,000 after acquiring an additional 1,138 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of SP Plus by 53.5% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 6,666 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $138,000 after buying an additional 2,323 shares during the period. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its stake in shares of SP Plus by 11.8% in the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 6,881 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $143,000 after buying an additional 729 shares during the period. 91.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms recently weighed in on SP. Barrington Research restated a “buy” rating on shares of SP Plus in a research report on Monday, August 10th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of SP Plus from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. BidaskClub upgraded shares of SP Plus from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of SP Plus from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. SP Plus presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.67.

About SP Plus

SP Plus Corp. provides professional parking, ground transportation, facility maintenance, security, event logistics, and baggage handling and related services to commercial, institutional, municipal and aviation clients. It also provides a wide range of event logistics services. The company was founded in 1929 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

