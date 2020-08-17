INmune Bio Inc (NASDAQ:INMB) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.17 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect INmune Bio Inc (NASDAQ:INMB) to report ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have made estimates for INmune Bio’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.16) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.19). INmune Bio posted earnings per share of ($0.28) in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 39.3%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Friday, November 13th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that INmune Bio will report full-year earnings of ($0.70) per share for the current financial year. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of ($1.00) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.62) to ($0.61). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow INmune Bio.

Get INmune Bio alerts:

INmune Bio (NASDAQ:INMB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.20).

INMB has been the subject of several research analyst reports. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target on shares of INmune Bio in a report on Thursday, August 6th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of INmune Bio from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 14th. Roth Capital upped their price target on shares of INmune Bio from $13.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 14th. Finally, Maxim Group initiated coverage on shares of INmune Bio in a report on Saturday, May 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $13.00 price target for the company.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Financial Advocates Investment Management grew its stake in shares of INmune Bio by 12.8% in the first quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 253,461 shares of the company’s stock worth $844,000 after purchasing an additional 28,794 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG grew its stake in shares of INmune Bio by 21.7% in the first quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 56,048 shares of the company’s stock worth $187,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of INmune Bio by 140.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,752 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 9,200 shares during the last quarter. 3.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:INMB opened at $9.69 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $9.50 and a 200-day moving average of $5.84. The company has a market capitalization of $139.34 million, a PE ratio of -10.89 and a beta of 3.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 5.23 and a current ratio of 5.23. INmune Bio has a 52-week low of $2.20 and a 52-week high of $24.42.

About INmune Bio

INmune Bio Inc, a clinical-stage immunotherapy company, focuses on engineering and harnessing the innate immune system to treat the patient's cancer. The company intends to develop and commercialize product candidates to treat diseases comprising hematologic malignancies and solid tumors. Its development programs include INKmune, which focuses on treating women with relapse refractory ovarian carcinoma; and INB03 that treats patients with advanced cancers with elevated biomarkers of inflammation, including elevated levels of myeloid derived suppressor cells in their blood.

Featured Story: What is an economic bubble?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on INmune Bio (INMB)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for INmune Bio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for INmune Bio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.