Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives (NASDAQ:IEA) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives (NASDAQ:IEA) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Friday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $4.50 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives is a leading infrastructure construction company with specialized energy and heavy civil expertise. Headquartered in Indianapolis, Indiana, with operations throughout the country, the company offers a full spectrum of delivery models including full engineering, procurement, and construction (EPC), turnkey, design-build, balance of plant (BOP), and subcontracting services. The company one of three Tier 1 wind energy contractors in the U.S. and has completed more than 200 wind and solar projects across North America. “

Get Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives alerts:

Separately, DA Davidson upgraded shares of Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, June 11th.

Shares of NASDAQ IEA opened at $3.93 on Friday. Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives has a 1-year low of $1.63 and a 1-year high of $5.47. The firm has a market cap of $79.12 million, a P/E ratio of -5.46 and a beta of 0.85. The business’s 50 day moving average is $3.69 and its 200-day moving average is $2.74.

Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives (NASDAQ:IEA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 10th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.13. Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives had a net margin of 1.05% and a negative return on equity of 16.83%. On average, research analysts predict that Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives will post -0.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives (NASDAQ:IEA) by 26.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 31,717 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,719 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned about 0.14% of Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives worth $102,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.63% of the company’s stock.

About Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives

Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives, Inc, a diversified infrastructure construction company, provides engineering, procurement, and construction services for the renewable energy, traditional power, and civil infrastructure industries in the United States. It offers design, site development, construction, installation, and restoration of infrastructure services.

Featured Story: Fiduciary

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives (IEA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.