INDIVIOR PLC/S (OTCMKTS:INVVY) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of INDIVIOR PLC/S (OTCMKTS:INVVY) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Indivior PLC operates as a specialty pharmaceutical company. It is engaged in discovering and developing medications and treatment for alcohol addiction, opioid overdose, cocaine intoxication and co-occurring conditions, such as schizophrenia. The Company markets and promotes SUBOXONE (buprenorphine and naloxone) Sublingual Film, SUBOXONE (buprenorphine and naloxone) Sublingual Tablet, and SUBUTEX (buprenorphine) Sublingual Tablet, each buprenorphine-based treatment for opioid. Indivior PLC is based in United States. “

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Citigroup upgraded INDIVIOR PLC/S from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note on Monday, July 27th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded INDIVIOR PLC/S from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Monday, July 27th. ValuEngine upgraded INDIVIOR PLC/S from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 19th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded INDIVIOR PLC/S from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Monday, July 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $13.00.

Shares of INDIVIOR PLC/S stock opened at $11.00 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $11.34 and a 200-day moving average of $5.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.05, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.63. The company has a market capitalization of $1.55 billion, a PE ratio of -15.71 and a beta of 0.29. INDIVIOR PLC/S has a 1-year low of $2.23 and a 1-year high of $40.00.

Indivior PLC, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells buprenorphine-based prescription drugs for the treatment of opioid dependence. The company's product pipeline focuses on treating opioid use disorder, alcohol use disorder, opiate overdose, and schizophrenia. It markets and promotes SUBLOCADE injection for subcutaneous use; and SUBOXONE sublingual film, SUBOXONE sublingual tablet, and SUBUTEX sublingual tablet, as well as sells legacy analgesic products that include Temgesic, Burpex, and Buprenex.

