Independent Research Reiterates €13.50 Price Target for Salzgitter (ETR:SZG)

Salzgitter (ETR:SZG) has been assigned a €13.50 ($15.88) target price by stock analysts at Independent Research in a research report issued on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Independent Research’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 1.05% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on SZG. Jefferies Financial Group set a €12.50 ($14.71) price objective on shares of Salzgitter and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank set a €12.00 ($14.12) price objective on shares of Salzgitter and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. DZ Bank reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Salzgitter in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. Nord/LB set a €13.00 ($15.29) price objective on shares of Salzgitter and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a €12.50 ($14.71) price objective on shares of Salzgitter and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of €13.32 ($15.67).

Shares of SZG stock traded down €0.23 ($0.27) during midday trading on Monday, hitting €13.36 ($15.72). 376,742 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 273,405. The firm has a market capitalization of $722.61 million and a P/E ratio of -1.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.84, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 2.06. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is €12.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is €12.69. Salzgitter has a 52 week low of €7.77 ($9.15) and a 52 week high of €20.73 ($24.39).

Salzgitter Aktiengesellschaft, together with its subsidiaries, engages in steel and technology businesses worldwide. It operates through five segments: Strip Steel, Plate/Section Steel, Mannesmann, Trading, and Technology. The Strip Steel segment manufactures branded and special steels, such as hot-rolled strip steel and steel sheets, sections, tailored blanks, and components for the construction industry.

