Independent Advisor Alliance Trims Position in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI)

Independent Advisor Alliance decreased its stake in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) by 6.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,652 shares of the company’s stock after selling 252 shares during the quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance’s holdings in Cummins were worth $633,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sawtooth Solutions LLC acquired a new position in Cummins in the second quarter valued at $210,000. Keebeck Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cummins during the second quarter worth about $164,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in Cummins by 15.9% during the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 36,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,280,000 after purchasing an additional 4,962 shares in the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new position in Cummins during the second quarter worth about $388,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in Cummins by 2.1% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 236,629 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,999,000 after purchasing an additional 4,960 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.86% of the company’s stock.

Get Cummins alerts:

CMI has been the subject of several analyst reports. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Cummins from $185.00 to $216.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Cummins from $182.00 to $192.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 18th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Cummins from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. TheStreet raised shares of Cummins from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on shares of Cummins from $175.00 to $192.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Cummins presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $187.35.

NYSE:CMI opened at $213.51 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $31.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.05, a PEG ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 1.17. Cummins Inc. has a one year low of $101.03 and a one year high of $215.43. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $185.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $162.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 0.89.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The company reported $1.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.93. Cummins had a net margin of 8.46% and a return on equity of 21.04%. The company had revenue of $3.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.68 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $4.27 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 38.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Cummins Inc. will post 9.23 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 21st will be paid a $1.311 dividend. This represents a $5.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 20th. Cummins’s dividend payout ratio is 34.82%.

Cummins Company Profile

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, and engine-related component products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, and Power Systems segments. The Engine segment manufactures and markets a range of diesel and natural gas powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy-and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets.

Further Reading: What Are Treasury Bonds?

Receive News & Ratings for Cummins Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cummins and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.