Independent Advisor Alliance Sells 1,971 Shares of Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA)

Independent Advisor Alliance reduced its holdings in shares of Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) by 28.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,909 shares of the game software company’s stock after selling 1,971 shares during the quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance’s holdings in Electronic Arts were worth $648,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in Electronic Arts by 15.0% during the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 9,273 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $997,000 after purchasing an additional 1,211 shares during the last quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Electronic Arts during the 1st quarter valued at $50,000. Arden Trust Co acquired a new stake in Electronic Arts during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. MAI Capital Management lifted its holdings in Electronic Arts by 18.5% during the 1st quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 2,410 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $241,000 after purchasing an additional 376 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Golden State Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Electronic Arts during the 1st quarter valued at $55,000. 88.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of EA opened at $140.43 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.61 and a quick ratio of 2.45. Electronic Arts Inc. has a one year low of $85.69 and a one year high of $147.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.80, a PEG ratio of 5.01 and a beta of 0.94. The business has a fifty day moving average of $137.72 and a 200 day moving average of $117.80.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $154.00 price target (up previously from $130.00) on shares of Electronic Arts in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on Electronic Arts from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Electronic Arts from $148.00 to $149.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Electronic Arts from $110.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, June 26th. Finally, Stephens lifted their target price on Electronic Arts from $130.00 to $145.00 in a report on Friday, June 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $140.52.

In other Electronic Arts news, insider Vijayanthimala Singh sold 800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.59, for a total transaction of $93,272.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CMO Chris Bruzzo sold 4,220 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.32, for a total value of $520,410.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 30,457 shares in the company, valued at $3,755,957.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 36,954 shares of company stock valued at $5,040,911 in the last three months. 0.92% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Electronic Arts Profile

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. The company develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, Mass Effect, Need for Speed, The Sims, and Plants v.

