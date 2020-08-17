Independent Advisor Alliance Raises Holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc (NASDAQ:WBA)

Independent Advisor Alliance increased its position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc (NASDAQ:WBA) by 23.2% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 14,090 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,651 shares during the period. Independent Advisor Alliance’s holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance were worth $597,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Private Ocean LLC purchased a new stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Balentine LLC purchased a new stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Pearl River Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance in the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Campbell Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance in the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Perennial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance in the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.12% of the company’s stock.

WBA opened at $41.35 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $41.12 and its 200 day moving average price is $44.38. Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc has a 12-month low of $36.65 and a 12-month high of $64.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The firm has a market cap of $36.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.11, a PEG ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.51.

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 9th. The pharmacy operator reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by ($0.27). Walgreens Boots Alliance had a return on equity of 19.43% and a net margin of 0.55%. The firm had revenue of $34.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.32 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.47 EPS. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s revenue was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc will post 4.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 11th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.4675 per share. This is an increase from Walgreens Boots Alliance’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 18th. This represents a $1.87 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.52%. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s dividend payout ratio is 30.55%.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Cowen dropped their target price on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $54.00 to $48.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 19th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $48.00 to $45.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 10th. SunTrust Banks dropped their target price on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $42.00 to $40.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 10th. Citigroup decreased their price target on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $48.00 to $43.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $49.00 to $45.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and fourteen have given a hold rating to the stock. Walgreens Boots Alliance currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $46.00.

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc operates as a pharmacy-led health and wellbeing company. It operates through three segments: Retail Pharmacy USA, Retail Pharmacy International, and Pharmaceutical Wholesale. The Retail Pharmacy USA segment sells prescription drugs and an assortment of retail products, including health, beauty, personal care, consumable, and general merchandise products through its retail drugstores and convenient care clinics.

