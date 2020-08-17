Independent Advisor Alliance Raises Holdings in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD)

Independent Advisor Alliance increased its holdings in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD) by 8.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 5,704 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 431 shares during the period. Independent Advisor Alliance’s holdings in General Dynamics were worth $853,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GD. Security National Trust Co. boosted its position in shares of General Dynamics by 123.0% during the first quarter. Security National Trust Co. now owns 223 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 123 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of General Dynamics during the second quarter worth $30,000. Key Financial Inc purchased a new position in shares of General Dynamics during the first quarter worth $31,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of General Dynamics by 95.3% during the first quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 289 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 141 shares during the period. Finally, BDO Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of General Dynamics by 91.4% during the first quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 291 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 139 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.57% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating and set a $160.00 price target on shares of General Dynamics in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. Seaport Global Securities started coverage on General Dynamics in a research note on Tuesday, May 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $188.00 price objective on the stock. ValuEngine cut General Dynamics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on General Dynamics from $180.00 to $160.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price objective on General Dynamics from $190.00 to $171.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. General Dynamics presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $182.00.

General Dynamics stock opened at $156.46 on Monday. General Dynamics Co. has a 1-year low of $100.55 and a 1-year high of $193.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The stock has a market cap of $45.88 billion, a PE ratio of 13.90, a P/E/G ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 1.02. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $148.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $150.04.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The aerospace company reported $2.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.03. General Dynamics had a return on equity of 24.10% and a net margin of 8.47%. The company had revenue of $9.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.03 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.77 earnings per share. General Dynamics’s quarterly revenue was down 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that General Dynamics Co. will post 11.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 9th will be issued a dividend of $1.10 per share. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 8th. General Dynamics’s payout ratio is 36.73%.

General Dynamics Company Profile

General Dynamics Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. It operates in five segments: Aerospace, Combat Systems, Information Technology, Mission Systems, and Marine Systems. The Aerospace segment designs, manufactures, and supports business-jet aircraft; and offers business-aviation services, including maintenance, fixed-base operation, government fleet, aircraft management, charter, and staffing services, as well as integrated aviation solutions.

