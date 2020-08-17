Independent Advisor Alliance Purchases 5,219 Shares of Ford Motor (NYSE:F)

Independent Advisor Alliance lifted its position in Ford Motor (NYSE:F) by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 114,742 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 5,219 shares during the quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance’s holdings in Ford Motor were worth $698,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in F. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ford Motor during the first quarter valued at approximately $369,000. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in Ford Motor by 93.0% in the 2nd quarter. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. now owns 4,858 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 2,341 shares in the last quarter. Cordasco Financial Network lifted its position in Ford Motor by 61.0% in the 2nd quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 5,280 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Firestone Capital Management bought a new position in Ford Motor in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Weaver Consulting Group lifted its position in Ford Motor by 59.9% in the 2nd quarter. Weaver Consulting Group now owns 5,337 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. 49.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

F opened at $7.07 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.01 billion, a PE ratio of -13.28 and a beta of 1.34. Ford Motor has a twelve month low of $3.96 and a twelve month high of $9.65. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $6.53 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.89.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The auto manufacturer reported ($0.35) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.30) by $0.95. The firm had revenue of $19.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.07 billion. Ford Motor had a negative net margin of 1.63% and a negative return on equity of 1.49%. As a group, analysts predict that Ford Motor will post -0.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on F shares. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Ford Motor from $5.50 to $7.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Ford Motor from $4.30 to $6.70 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 1st. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Ford Motor from $7.50 to $8.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Ford Motor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Ford Motor from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, June 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.67.

About Ford Motor

Ford Motor Company designs, manufactures, markets, and services a range of Ford cars, trucks, sport utility vehicles, and electrified vehicles worldwide. It operates through three segments: Automotive, Mobility, and Ford Credit. The Automotive segment sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

