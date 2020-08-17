Independent Advisor Alliance Purchases 1,739 Shares of FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE)

Independent Advisor Alliance grew its position in shares of FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE) by 13.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,711 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,739 shares during the period. Independent Advisor Alliance’s holdings in FirstEnergy were worth $570,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in FirstEnergy by 86.8% in the 1st quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 10,344,390 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $414,500,000 after acquiring an additional 4,806,716 shares during the period. Zimmer Partners LP boosted its stake in FirstEnergy by 80.5% during the first quarter. Zimmer Partners LP now owns 4,377,700 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $175,414,000 after buying an additional 1,952,538 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC bought a new position in FirstEnergy during the first quarter valued at about $73,105,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in FirstEnergy by 3.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 57,725,818 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,313,073,000 after buying an additional 1,762,662 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kingstown Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in FirstEnergy during the first quarter valued at about $40,070,000. 84.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get FirstEnergy alerts:

FE has been the subject of several research reports. Mizuho decreased their target price on FirstEnergy from $45.00 to $28.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. ValuEngine cut FirstEnergy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. UBS Group raised their target price on FirstEnergy from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 5th. KeyCorp decreased their target price on FirstEnergy from $54.00 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. Finally, Scotiabank downgraded FirstEnergy from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $53.00 to $39.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $42.97.

NYSE:FE opened at $29.41 on Monday. FirstEnergy Corp. has a 1 year low of $22.85 and a 1 year high of $52.51. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.08. The stock has a market cap of $16.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.72 and a beta of 0.31. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $34.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $41.39.

FirstEnergy (NYSE:FE) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The utilities provider reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.02. FirstEnergy had a return on equity of 19.31% and a net margin of 6.10%. The firm had revenue of $2.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.56 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.61 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that FirstEnergy Corp. will post 2.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 7th will be paid a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 6th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.30%. FirstEnergy’s payout ratio is 60.47%.

FirstEnergy Profile

FirstEnergy Corp., through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, and distributes electricity in the United States. The company operates through Regulated Distribution and Regulated Transmission segments. It owns and operates coal-fired, nuclear, hydroelectric, natural gas, wind, and solar power generating facilities.

Featured Article: What is the 52-week high/low?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE).

Receive News & Ratings for FirstEnergy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FirstEnergy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.