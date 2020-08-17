Independent Advisor Alliance Invests $564,000 in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX)

Independent Advisor Alliance bought a new position in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 1,707 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $564,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,868,095 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,905,968,000 after buying an additional 443,250 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in IDEXX Laboratories by 0.8% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,801,209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $920,805,000 after buying an additional 29,361 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in IDEXX Laboratories by 1.7% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,577,807 shares of the company’s stock valued at $381,790,000 after buying an additional 26,141 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL grew its position in IDEXX Laboratories by 1.1% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 1,563,254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $378,683,000 after buying an additional 17,274 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in IDEXX Laboratories by 740.5% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,264,276 shares of the company’s stock valued at $306,258,000 after buying an additional 1,113,849 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.58% of the company’s stock.

In related news, VP Giovani Twigge sold 14,070 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $307.73, for a total transaction of $4,329,761.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director M Anne Szostak sold 7,722 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $306.91, for a total transaction of $2,369,959.02. Following the sale, the director now owns 7,722 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,369,959.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.53% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $415.00 to $422.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. BidaskClub downgraded shares of IDEXX Laboratories from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $300.00 to $390.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 20th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $280.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of IDEXX Laboratories from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $344.00.

NASDAQ:IDXX opened at $379.40 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $356.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $293.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.54. The company has a market cap of $32.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 71.72, a P/E/G ratio of 4.40 and a beta of 0.85. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. has a twelve month low of $168.65 and a twelve month high of $407.86.

IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 31st. The company reported $1.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.55. The firm had revenue of $637.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $589.98 million. IDEXX Laboratories had a net margin of 18.59% and a return on equity of 241.52%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.43 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. will post 5.66 earnings per share for the current year.

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and distributes products and services primarily for the companion animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy, and water testing markets worldwide. The company operates through Companion Animal Group; Water Quality Products; Livestock, Poultry and Dairy; and Other segments.

