Independent Advisor Alliance Increases Holdings in Total SA (NYSE:TOT)

Independent Advisor Alliance increased its holdings in shares of Total SA (NYSE:TOT) by 20.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,131 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,688 shares during the period. Independent Advisor Alliance’s holdings in Total were worth $851,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in TOT. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Total by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 20,095,125 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $748,342,000 after buying an additional 291,537 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in Total by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 10,925,878 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $406,880,000 after buying an additional 66,882 shares in the last quarter. Public Investment Fund acquired a new position in Total in the 1st quarter worth $222,336,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Total by 14.0% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,931,744 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $220,899,000 after buying an additional 726,683 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Total by 17.6% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,027,991 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $112,763,000 after buying an additional 454,241 shares in the last quarter. 6.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Total alerts:

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Total from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. Redburn Partners upgraded shares of Total from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. Kepler Capital Markets reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Total in a report on Friday, July 31st. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Total in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Total in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.00.

NYSE TOT opened at $39.49 on Monday. Total SA has a 52 week low of $22.13 and a 52 week high of $56.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The stock has a market cap of $104.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -31.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 122.56 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $38.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $39.02.

Total (NYSE:TOT) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $25.73 billion during the quarter. Total had a negative net margin of 1.75% and a positive return on equity of 7.12%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Total SA will post 1.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Total Company Profile

TOTAL SA operates as an integrated oil and gas company worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Exploration & Production; Gas, Renewables & Power; Refining & Chemicals; and Marketing & Services. The Exploration & Production segment is involved in exploration and production activities in approximately 50 countries, and produces oil or gas in approximately 30 countries.

Featured Article: Cash Flow Analysis in Stock Selection

Receive News & Ratings for Total Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Total and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.