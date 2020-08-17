Independent Advisor Alliance Has $847,000 Stake in Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM)

Independent Advisor Alliance decreased its holdings in shares of Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM) by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,749 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 482 shares during the quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance’s holdings in Yum! Brands were worth $847,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of YUM. J. W. Coons Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Yum! Brands during the first quarter valued at approximately $299,000. Diversified Trust Co acquired a new position in Yum! Brands during the second quarter valued at approximately $353,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in shares of Yum! Brands by 16.1% in the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 331,045 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $22,686,000 after buying an additional 45,857 shares during the period. City Holding Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Yum! Brands by 21.9% in the second quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 13,403 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,165,000 after buying an additional 2,410 shares during the period. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Yum! Brands by 19.9% in the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 25,619 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,756,000 after buying an additional 4,252 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 74.94% of the company’s stock.

NYSE YUM opened at $92.65 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $89.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $88.33. Yum! Brands, Inc. has a 1 year low of $54.95 and a 1 year high of $119.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.95.

Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The restaurant operator reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.30. Yum! Brands had a net margin of 18.78% and a negative return on equity of 12.42%. The firm had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.18 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.93 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Yum! Brands, Inc. will post 3.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 11th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 26th will be given a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.03%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 25th. Yum! Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 52.96%.

In other Yum! Brands news, CEO David W. Gibbs sold 2,251 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.68, for a total value of $197,367.68. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 76,048 shares in the company, valued at $6,667,888.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO David W. Gibbs sold 2,318 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.28, for a total transaction of $211,587.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 76,048 shares in the company, valued at $6,941,661.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of Yum! Brands from $103.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Yum! Brands from $95.00 to $99.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. CSFB upped their price target on shares of Yum! Brands from $79.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Yum! Brands from $100.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Yum! Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $87.00 to $95.00 in a report on Thursday, May 14th. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $99.72.

YUM! Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants worldwide. It operates in three segments: the KFC Division, the Pizza Hut Division, and the Taco Bell Division. The company operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, and Taco Bell brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, and Mexican-style food categories.

