Independent Advisor Alliance Has $794,000 Stock Holdings in Exelon Co. (NYSE:EXC)

Independent Advisor Alliance boosted its holdings in shares of Exelon Co. (NYSE:EXC) by 19.4% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 21,881 shares of the energy giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,555 shares during the period. Independent Advisor Alliance’s holdings in Exelon were worth $794,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Tortoise Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Exelon by 202.5% during the second quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 1,210 shares of the energy giant’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 810 shares during the last quarter. Seven Eight Capital LP acquired a new position in Exelon during the second quarter worth $335,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Exelon by 32.7% during the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,925 shares of the energy giant’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 474 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in Exelon by 14.9% during the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 228,493 shares of the energy giant’s stock worth $8,292,000 after buying an additional 29,643 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Andra AP fonden raised its holdings in Exelon by 68.9% during the second quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 187,700 shares of the energy giant’s stock worth $6,812,000 after buying an additional 76,600 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.99% of the company’s stock.

EXC opened at $37.65 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $36.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.16, a PEG ratio of 4.50 and a beta of 0.26. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $37.76 and a 200 day moving average of $39.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.90. Exelon Co. has a fifty-two week low of $29.28 and a fifty-two week high of $50.54.

Exelon (NYSE:EXC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The energy giant reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $7.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.53 billion. Exelon had a net margin of 6.43% and a return on equity of 8.47%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.60 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Exelon Co. will post 3.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 14th will be given a dividend of $0.3825 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 13th. This represents a $1.53 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.06%. Exelon’s dividend payout ratio is presently 49.04%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Mizuho downgraded shares of Exelon from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of Exelon from $49.00 to $48.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 11th. Vertical Research upgraded shares of Exelon from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Exelon from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Exelon from $59.00 to $58.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Exelon has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $45.44.

Exelon Corporation, a utility services holding company, engages in energy generation and delivery businesses in the United States and Canada. It owns nuclear, fossil, wind, hydroelectric, and solar generating facilities. The company also sells electricity to wholesale and retail customers; and sells natural gas, renewable energy, and other energy-related products and services.

