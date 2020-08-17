Independent Advisor Alliance Has $570,000 Position in Kinder Morgan Inc (NYSE:KMI)

Independent Advisor Alliance raised its holdings in Kinder Morgan Inc (NYSE:KMI) by 3.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 37,589 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,276 shares during the quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance’s holdings in Kinder Morgan were worth $570,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. CX Institutional boosted its holdings in shares of Kinder Morgan by 444.6% in the 2nd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 1,661 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 1,356 shares during the last quarter. Red Door Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Kinder Morgan in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Truehand Inc bought a new position in Kinder Morgan in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its position in Kinder Morgan by 161.0% in the 2nd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,845 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,138 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Proffitt & Goodson Inc. bought a new position in Kinder Morgan in the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. 61.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, major shareholder Richard D. Kinder bought 300,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 28th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $14.14 per share, for a total transaction of $4,242,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 244,839,120 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,462,025,156.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Perry M. Waughtal sold 59,593 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.97, for a total transaction of $832,514.21. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 299,293 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,181,123.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 14.19% of the stock is owned by insiders.

KMI has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Cfra cut their price objective on Kinder Morgan from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $19.00 price objective on shares of Kinder Morgan in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. SunTrust Banks reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 price objective on shares of Kinder Morgan in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Citigroup dropped their target price on Kinder Morgan from $21.00 to $16.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on Kinder Morgan from $19.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.61.

Shares of KMI stock opened at $14.43 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.54 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $16.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.48 and a quick ratio of 0.41. Kinder Morgan Inc has a 1 year low of $9.42 and a 1 year high of $22.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 204.17, a PEG ratio of 5.50 and a beta of 1.01.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The pipeline company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17. The firm had revenue of $2.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.91 billion. Kinder Morgan had a net margin of 1.41% and a return on equity of 6.02%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.22 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Kinder Morgan Inc will post 0.87 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.2625 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 31st. This represents a $1.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.28%. Kinder Morgan’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 110.53%.

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2 segments. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline and storage systems; natural gas and crude oil gathering systems, and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids (NGL) fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas facilities.

