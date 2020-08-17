Independent Advisor Alliance Grows Position in ServiceNow Inc (NYSE:NOW)

Independent Advisor Alliance increased its holdings in ServiceNow Inc (NYSE:NOW) by 93.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,420 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 685 shares during the period. Independent Advisor Alliance’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $575,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. bought a new stake in ServiceNow in the second quarter worth $119,153,000. Capital Research Global Investors raised its holdings in shares of ServiceNow by 31.2% during the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 5,013,893 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,436,881,000 after acquiring an additional 1,190,890 shares during the period. Polen Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of ServiceNow by 61.1% during the 1st quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 3,125,270 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $895,640,000 after acquiring an additional 1,184,844 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of ServiceNow by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,654,585 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $759,111,000 after purchasing an additional 96,715 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in shares of ServiceNow by 74.9% during the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,512,450 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $433,439,000 after purchasing an additional 647,674 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.11% of the company’s stock.

In other ServiceNow news, Director Frederic B. Luddy sold 28,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $436.48, for a total value of $12,483,328.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 811 shares in the company, valued at $353,985.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Teresa Briggs sold 546 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $378.20, for a total value of $206,497.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 999 shares in the company, valued at approximately $377,821.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 99,911 shares of company stock worth $41,654,383 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on NOW. Cowen raised their price objective on ServiceNow from $345.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on ServiceNow from $460.00 to $465.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Barclays raised their price objective on ServiceNow from $380.00 to $485.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Raymond James raised their price objective on ServiceNow from $385.00 to $490.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, OTR Global downgraded ServiceNow to a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. ServiceNow presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $433.85.

Shares of NOW stock opened at $438.50 on Monday. ServiceNow Inc has a 1-year low of $213.99 and a 1-year high of $454.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The company has a market capitalization of $83.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 118.40, a P/E/G ratio of 14.74 and a beta of 1.34. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $424.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $357.08.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The information technology services provider reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $1.03. ServiceNow had a return on equity of 11.09% and a net margin of 18.42%. The firm had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.05 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.71 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 28.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that ServiceNow Inc will post 1.01 EPS for the current year.

ServiceNow, Inc provides enterprise cloud computing solutions that define, structure, manage, and automate services for enterprises worldwide. The company offers information technology (IT) service management applications, as well as digital workflow products for customer service, human resources, security operations, integrated risk management, and other enterprise departments.

