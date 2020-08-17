Independent Advisor Alliance Decreases Stock Holdings in Zoetis Inc (NYSE:ZTS)

Independent Advisor Alliance lessened its stake in shares of Zoetis Inc (NYSE:ZTS) by 64.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,796 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,460 shares during the period. Independent Advisor Alliance’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $794,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Braun Stacey Associates Inc. raised its holdings in Zoetis by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Braun Stacey Associates Inc. now owns 128,917 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,667,000 after buying an additional 4,213 shares during the period. Princeton Portfolio Strategies Group LLC raised its holdings in Zoetis by 10.5% during the 2nd quarter. Princeton Portfolio Strategies Group LLC now owns 70,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,620,000 after buying an additional 6,669 shares during the period. GW&K Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Zoetis by 18.0% during the 2nd quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 121,045 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,588,000 after buying an additional 18,447 shares during the period. Sawtooth Solutions LLC raised its holdings in Zoetis by 83.4% during the 2nd quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 5,532 shares of the company’s stock valued at $758,000 after buying an additional 2,515 shares during the period. Finally, AlphaStar Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Zoetis by 49.7% during the 2nd quarter. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC now owns 12,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,816,000 after buying an additional 4,218 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.42% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Roxanne Lagano sold 4,463 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.02, for a total transaction of $584,742.26. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 40,143 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,259,535.86. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Heidi C. Chen sold 1,179 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.19, for a total value of $179,432.01. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,514 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,665,455.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 18,500 shares of company stock worth $2,468,263 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on ZTS. Gabelli lowered Zoetis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. G.Research lowered Zoetis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. Bank of America increased their target price on Zoetis from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 20th. UBS Group reduced their target price on Zoetis from $146.00 to $126.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their target price on Zoetis from $112.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Zoetis currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $148.50.

ZTS opened at $157.05 on Monday. Zoetis Inc has a 12-month low of $90.14 and a 12-month high of $163.98. The company has a current ratio of 3.47, a quick ratio of 2.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.46. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $144.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $133.98. The company has a market capitalization of $75.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.60, a PEG ratio of 4.68 and a beta of 0.80.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.25. Zoetis had a return on equity of 63.89% and a net margin of 25.50%. The business had revenue of $1.55 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.35 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.90 EPS. The business’s revenue was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Zoetis Inc will post 3.41 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 17th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 16th. Zoetis’s payout ratio is 21.98%.

Zoetis Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products in the United States and internationally. It commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

