Independent Advisor Alliance Buys 728 Shares of Prologis Inc (NYSE:PLD)

Independent Advisor Alliance lifted its stake in shares of Prologis Inc (NYSE:PLD) by 9.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,564 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 728 shares during the quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance’s holdings in Prologis were worth $799,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH boosted its stake in Prologis by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 20,757 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,937,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC increased its stake in Prologis by 2.2% in the second quarter. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 5,635 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $526,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the period. Hoey Investments Inc. increased its stake in Prologis by 62.5% in the second quarter. Hoey Investments Inc. now owns 325 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. Glassman Wealth Services increased its stake in Prologis by 92.7% in the second quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 264 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the period. Finally, Opus Capital Group LLC increased its stake in Prologis by 4.9% in the first quarter. Opus Capital Group LLC now owns 2,760 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $222,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.79% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PLD stock opened at $102.32 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $98.20 and its 200 day moving average is $90.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.48 and a quick ratio of 0.48. Prologis Inc has a 1-year low of $59.82 and a 1-year high of $106.73. The company has a market cap of $75.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.97, a PEG ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 0.97.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $945.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $921.45 million. Prologis had a return on equity of 5.55% and a net margin of 43.27%. The firm’s revenue was up 34.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.77 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Prologis Inc will post 3.74 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director George L. Fotiades sold 1,339 shares of Prologis stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.38, for a total transaction of $129,052.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 22,710 shares in the company, valued at $2,188,789.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.93% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on PLD shares. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Prologis from $102.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Prologis from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 27th. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on Prologis in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $111.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Prologis from $100.00 to $98.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank increased their price target on Prologis from $90.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $103.13.

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. As of December 31, 2018, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 768 million square feet (71 million square meters) in 19 countries.

