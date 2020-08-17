Independent Advisor Alliance Buys 2,310 Shares of TJX Companies Inc (NYSE:TJX)

Independent Advisor Alliance raised its stake in shares of TJX Companies Inc (NYSE:TJX) by 25.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,245 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,310 shares during the period. Independent Advisor Alliance’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $569,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of TJX Companies by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 29,451 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $1,489,000 after acquiring an additional 1,756 shares in the last quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC increased its position in TJX Companies by 41.6% in the 2nd quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 46,524 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $2,352,000 after buying an additional 13,677 shares in the last quarter. Doyle Wealth Management increased its position in TJX Companies by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Doyle Wealth Management now owns 233,005 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $11,781,000 after buying an additional 3,007 shares in the last quarter. Bull Street Advisors LLC increased its position in TJX Companies by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bull Street Advisors LLC now owns 69,532 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $3,516,000 after buying an additional 1,960 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Truvestments Capital LLC increased its position in TJX Companies by 293.8% in the 2nd quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 634 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 473 shares in the last quarter. 89.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other TJX Companies news, Director Rosemary T. Berkery bought 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $55.30 per share, with a total value of $165,900.00. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

TJX Companies stock opened at $58.85 on Monday. TJX Companies Inc has a 1-year low of $32.72 and a 1-year high of $64.95. The firm has a market cap of $69.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.24, a P/E/G ratio of 8.73 and a beta of 0.71. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $52.34 and a 200-day moving average of $52.77. The company has a current ratio of 2.20, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.19.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 21st. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported ($0.74) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.56). TJX Companies had a net margin of 4.57% and a return on equity of 31.29%. The business had revenue of $4.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.92 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.57 EPS. TJX Companies’s revenue for the quarter was down 52.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that TJX Companies Inc will post 0.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Cfra boosted their target price on TJX Companies from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. Nomura Instinet boosted their target price on TJX Companies from $59.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their target price on TJX Companies from $64.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on TJX Companies from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price target on TJX Companies from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, twenty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. TJX Companies presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $64.35.

The TJX Companies, Inc operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; footwear; and other merchandise.

