Independent Advisor Alliance Acquires 2,760 Shares of Metlife Inc (NYSE:MET)

Independent Advisor Alliance lifted its holdings in shares of Metlife Inc (NYSE:MET) by 15.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,177 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,760 shares during the quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance’s holdings in Metlife were worth $773,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Watson Rebecca acquired a new stake in Metlife during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. America First Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Metlife in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Metlife by 124.6% in the 2nd quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,103 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 612 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in Metlife by 121.6% in the 1st quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,405 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 771 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MV Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Metlife by 137.1% in the 1st quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,513 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 875 shares in the last quarter. 74.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Metlife from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 9th. Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $45.00 price objective on shares of Metlife in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Bank of America assumed coverage on Metlife in a research note on Monday, June 1st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. ValuEngine lowered Metlife from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Metlife from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Metlife currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $42.00.

Shares of MET stock opened at $39.61 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.14, a P/E/G ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.33. Metlife Inc has a twelve month low of $22.85 and a twelve month high of $53.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 0.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $37.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $37.90.

Metlife (NYSE:MET) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by ($0.07). Metlife had a net margin of 10.65% and a return on equity of 7.71%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Metlife Inc will post 5.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 4th will be given a $0.46 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 3rd. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.65%. Metlife’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.11%.

MetLife, Inc engages in the insurance, annuities, employee benefits, and asset management businesses. It operates through five segments: U.S.; Asia; Latin America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and MetLife Holdings. The company offers life, dental, group short- and long-term disability, individual disability, accidental death and dismemberment, vision, and accident and health coverages, as well as prepaid legal plans; administrative services-only arrangements to employers; and stable value products, including general and separate account guaranteed interest contracts, and private floating rate funding agreements.

