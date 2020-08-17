Independent Advisor Alliance Acquires 1,618 Shares of Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS)

Independent Advisor Alliance boosted its position in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS) by 88.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,451 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,618 shares during the period. Independent Advisor Alliance’s holdings in Synopsys were worth $673,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of SNPS. Vontobel Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Synopsys by 1,003.5% during the first quarter. Vontobel Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,285,207 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $178,005,000 after acquiring an additional 1,168,745 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of Synopsys by 46,721.5% during the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 1,137,294 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $146,472,000 after buying an additional 1,134,865 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Synopsys by 31.7% during the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,670,356 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $343,914,000 after buying an additional 643,506 shares during the period. Newbrook Capital Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of Synopsys during the first quarter worth $77,863,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Synopsys by 22.2% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,003,416 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $386,809,000 after buying an additional 545,577 shares during the period. 88.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Synopsys alerts:

In other news, CFO Trac Pham sold 33,758 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.52, for a total value of $5,756,414.16. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 33,783 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,760,677.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Chrysostomos L. Nikias sold 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.68, for a total transaction of $101,808.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 23,562 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,998,000.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 114,755 shares of company stock worth $20,153,822 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.87% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on SNPS. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Synopsys from $182.00 to $193.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. Benchmark boosted their target price on shares of Synopsys from $150.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Synopsys from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Synopsys from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of Synopsys from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $186.50.

Shares of NASDAQ SNPS opened at $196.16 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $28.99 billion, a PE ratio of 63.90, a PEG ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 1.16. The business has a fifty day moving average of $196.67 and a two-hundred day moving average of $163.94. Synopsys, Inc. has a 52-week low of $104.90 and a 52-week high of $204.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.95.

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 20th. The semiconductor company reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.23. Synopsys had a return on equity of 11.53% and a net margin of 13.96%. The company had revenue of $861.33 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $836.52 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.16 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Synopsys, Inc. will post 3.75 earnings per share for the current year.

Synopsys announced that its board has initiated a share repurchase plan on Friday, June 19th that authorizes the company to repurchase $500.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the semiconductor company to repurchase up to 1.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

About Synopsys

Synopsys, Inc provides electronic design automation software products used to design and test integrated circuits (ICs). It offers Fusion Design Platform, a digital design implementation solution; Verification Continuum Platform, which provides virtual prototyping, static and formal verification, simulation, emulation, field-programmable gate array (FPGA)-based prototyping, and debug solutions; and FPGA design products that are programmed to perform specific functions.

Read More: What is a Secondary Public Offering?

Receive News & Ratings for Synopsys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Synopsys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.