II-VI (NASDAQ:IIVI) Price Target Raised to $60.00

II-VI (NASDAQ:IIVI) had its target price raised by DA Davidson from $45.00 to $60.00 in a research report released on Friday, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on IIVI. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of II-VI from $26.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. Benchmark decreased their price target on shares of II-VI from $60.00 to $58.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Craig Hallum lifted their price target on shares of II-VI from $35.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of II-VI from $31.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. Finally, Cowen raised their target price on shares of II-VI from $60.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. II-VI presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $51.97.

Get II-VI alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:IIVI opened at $46.57 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.80, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. II-VI has a 1 year low of $19.00 and a 1 year high of $52.97. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $47.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $38.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.55 billion, a PE ratio of -47.52 and a beta of 1.30.

II-VI (NASDAQ:IIVI) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 13th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.41. II-VI had a negative net margin of 4.52% and a negative return on equity of 4.91%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that II-VI will post -1.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, President Walter Robert Bashaw II sold 10,969 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.82, for a total transaction of $502,599.58. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 19,233 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $881,256.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Francis J. Kramer sold 14,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.04, for a total transaction of $725,580.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 54,969 shares of company stock valued at $2,703,515. 4.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of II-VI during the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of II-VI during the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. FDx Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of II-VI during the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of II-VI during the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA purchased a new stake in shares of II-VI during the 2nd quarter valued at about $41,000. 99.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About II-VI

II-VI Incorporated develops, manufactures, and markets engineered materials, and optoelectronic components and devices worldwide. The company operates in three segments: II-VI Laser Solutions, II-VI Photonics, and II-VI Performance Products. The II-VI Laser Solutions segment offers optical and electro-optical components and materials primarily used in high-power CO2 lasers; fiber-delivered beam delivery systems, and processing tools and direct diode lasers for industrial lasers; direct diode laser modules, sub-systems, and systems; super-hard materials processing laser systems; and compound semiconductor epitaxial and gallium arsenide wafers.

Featured Article: Why is total return important?

Receive News & Ratings for II-VI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for II-VI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.